“Through Our Eyes” photo gallery held to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - To mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Marie Detty New Directions Women’s Shelter held a gallery display called “Through Our Eyes.”
Ten photos depicted domestic violence in many different forms, from strangulation, physical, mental, and emotional abuse and teen dating violence.
Local photographer, Taylor Murphy, put the collection together to make people uncomfortable to a certain extent, in an effort to show how serious the situation is in Southwest Oklahoma.
“I’m hoping people can walk away from this and say, ‘Wow, I saw that at that gallery, that’s a red flag. I should check on that friend, or family member, or maybe that’s going on in my own relationship, so I should assess that.’”
In addition to the gallery, local artists donated their pieces for the silent auction.
If you or someone you know is going through a difficult times reach out to Marie Detty New Directions Women’s Shelter for help. That number is 580-357-2500.
