Visitation reinstated at Lawton GEO

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several prisons in Oklahoma will have visitation reinstated this weekend, including Lawton GEO.
The Department of Corrections says those prisons are Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, Lawton Correctional Facility in Lawton, and the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing.
Those prisons are also starting controlled movement as they come off lockdown.
Most prisons in the state have lifted their lockdowns that started in September after gang related fights hospitalized thirty-six inmates and killed one.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections says their investigation and response to these incidents is still being investigated.
