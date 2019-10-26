Altus Police looking for vehicle suspected of street racing

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Two people are injured in an apparent street racing crash in Altus and police are searching for the other vehicle involved.
It happened just before two o'clock this afternoon near North Veterans Drive and Falcon Road.
According to officials, witnesses told police that a motorcycle and a black Honda Civic were racing. The car cut off the motorcyclist who lost control and crashed into a white pickup.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital. Altus Police Chief, Tim Murphy, says neither of them were wearing helmets and the extent of their injuries are not known at this time.
The department is currently searching for the driver of the car that was racing the motorcycle. Chief Murphy describes that vehicle as a 2006 black two-door Honda Civic with a missing front bumper.
Anyone with information about the accident is encouraged to contact the Altus Police Department at (580)-482-4121.
