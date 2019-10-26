First Alert Forecast: (10/26 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good morning Texoma! For this morning, we’ll see temperatures on the chilly side in the low to mid 30s across Texoma. We’ll see a beautiful day on tap with clouds clearing, leading to sunny skies come the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Winds will shift from the northwest by morning 5 to 10mph, out of the west come lunch time 5 to 10mph and then finally gusting out of the southwest come early evening at 10 to 15mph. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
There’s also a lot going on this weekend if you’re looking for something to do this morning. The First Alert 7 Weather team is heading up to Norman today for the National Weather Festival! That kicks off about 10 am and goes until 2. Its free to anyone who would like to attend and perfect for anyone who is interested in the weather! Aside from the National Weather Service Festival, of course it’s college football day! While both teams are away this weekend, you can still catch the games on TV. OU vs Kansas State Wildcats kicks off at 11AM, right here on ABC. Sunny skies and temperatures in to the low 40s to start the game but climbing to the mid 60s towards the end. OSU is at Iowa State, versus the Cyclones. That game starts about 2:30 this afternoon and once again, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s to start the game but towards the end nearing the upper 40s. You can catch that game on FS1.
For Sunday, another day with plenty of sunshine and a bit warmer conditions. Highs will be nearing 70°. We’re tracking a series of cold front beginning Wednesday. Highs will drop to the 60s come Monday. Clouds begin to increase as the day goes on with a light shower possible, later in the day. Much colder air moves into Texoma from Tuesday forward. Highs are trending in the low to mid 40s with lows in the mid to lower 30s. This last from Tuesday until Thursday. Come Thursday morning, low temperatures will drop into the 20s across Texoma. With this cold front brings rain chances for Tuesday & Wednesday. We clear back out come Friday and temperatures slowly begin to warm with highs in the upper 50s.
Have a great one!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
