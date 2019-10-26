First Alert Forecast: (10/26 AM)

There’s also a lot going on this weekend if you’re looking for something to do this morning. The First Alert 7 Weather team is heading up to Norman today for the National Weather Festival! That kicks off about 10 am and goes until 2. Its free to anyone who would like to attend and perfect for anyone who is interested in the weather! Aside from the National Weather Service Festival, of course it’s college football day! While both teams are away this weekend, you can still catch the games on TV. OU vs Kansas State Wildcats kicks off at 11AM, right here on ABC. Sunny skies and temperatures in to the low 40s to start the game but climbing to the mid 60s towards the end. OSU is at Iowa State, versus the Cyclones. That game starts about 2:30 this afternoon and once again, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s to start the game but towards the end nearing the upper 40s. You can catch that game on FS1.