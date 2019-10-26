Lawton Community Theatre holds haunted threatre and fall festival

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Community Theatre is partnering with Masonic Lodge 183 to celebrate the “haunting season” with their second annual haunted theatre and fall festival.
The family friendly event has 25 cent carnival games, a haunted threatre to go through and buckets of candy, and Friday night people in costume were treated to a free hot dog!
The theatre’s executive is excited for the families of Lawton to see all their hard work.
“This year we did the haunted theater, which is for the older kids and the adults that like the jumpscare and blood and guts and gore, but then we also have children’s games, the whole family’s invited. We’ve got the duck pond, and we’ve got prizes, and story time and its great for everybody," said Carolyn Kuether, managing director for the Lawton Community Threatre.
If you didn’t make it out Friday, it opens back up again Saturday evening at 6:30 at the Lawton Community Theatre.
The funds raised from both the Haunted Theatre and Fall Festival go right back to the LCT.
