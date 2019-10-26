Lawton Patriot Lion’s Club holds first Community Vision Expo

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Patriot Lion’s Club held a Community Vision Expo Saturday at Cameron University.
This is the first time the Lawton Patriot Lions Club has held a Community Vision Expo.
People were able to learn how to assist those who are visually impaired, receive free vision and health screenings, and hear from various organizations who work to help those who are blind.
“People coming here today I hope will have the experience of walking without sight and realize that your other senses come alive. That they can understand how just a little bit of assistance to people with blindness or low vision can really enhance people’s lives and bring them together," said Brian Birdwell.
Sergeant Todd Beesley had people participate in a field sobriety test by using VR goggles to simulate being under the influence of alcohol.
“Well we hope that they walk away after experiencing this to realize how dangerous it really is, how much the alcohol can affect you. The goggles that we’re using today we can adjust the setting. What we’re setting them to is 10 which simulates the affects of drinking 10 beers," said Sgt. Beesley.
Brian Birdwell said this is great event that everyone can learn from.
“We hope that people are learning about nutritional alternatives that help keep us healthy, avoid diabetes, and to live a fuller life and it’s just really a wonderful event,” said Birdwell.
