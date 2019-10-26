MacArther drama students put together haunted house

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur High School drama students have put together a haunted attraction.
“The House” started Friday night.
Drama and stage production students came up with a story and put together a house on their stage for people to go through. The eight bedroom house is going to have you stopping, screaming, and clenching your fist.
The attraction starts with you walking through the front door.
“As you’re walking through, there are places where you can’t move. There are places where you’re going to be chased. There are just all kinds of different things where you’re going to be interacting with the actors and the story," said MHS student, Kiana Murry.
You’re going to see fake blood, hand prints on the wall, and a dining room table where you can sit down for a minute... where some cast members can’t wait to meet you.
“I’m looking forward to the dinner scene that we’re going to have set up,” said MHS student, Ethan Childs.
Childs says he thinks people will be very scared.
The second night is Saturday from 6:00 - 9:30.
It cost $7 if you plan on going once or $12 if you’re going both nights.
You can also get two tickets for $10.
The money raised at their haunted attraction will help MacArthur drama students create their Spring musical, Grease.
