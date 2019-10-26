MHS students create haunted house

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - MacArthur High School has a haunted attraction going on Friday and Saturday night. “The House” was put together by drama and stage production students.
They came up with a story and put together a house on their stage for people to go through. The eight-bedroom house is going to have you stopping, screaming, and clenching your fist. The attraction starts with you walking through the front door.
“As you’re walking through, there are places where you can’t move,” student Kiana Murry said. “There are places where you’re going to be chased. There are just all kinds of different things where you’re going to be interacting with the actors and the story.”
You’re going to see fake blood, handprints on the wall, and a dining room table where you can sit down for a minute where some cast members can’t wait to meet you.
“I’m looking forward to the dinner scene that we’re going to have set up,” student Ethan Childs said.
If you’d like to see if they can make you jump, it’s going on from 6 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. It cost 7 dollars if you plan on going once or 12-dollars if you’re going both nights. You can also get two tickets for 10 dollars.
The money raised at their haunted attraction will help MacArthur drama students create their Spring musical Grease.
