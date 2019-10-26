Second Fort Sill poaching incident under investigation

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - A second poaching incident is under investigation on Fort Sill.
Officials say a deer was poached about a week ago.
No one has been arrested, but officials say people have been calling in with information.
Hunting on post is only open to service members, retirees and civilians who work on Fort Sill.
Those who are eligible have to take a safety class.
They bring what they hunt in to be harvested and the rest is properly disposed of.
They harvest to get biological info from the animals and it helps them keep control of the animal population on Fort Sill.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.