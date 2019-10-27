Benefit barrel race honors the life of Grady County Firefighter

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A benefit barrel race was held Saturday near Sterling to honor the memory of Grady County Firefighter, Blaine Alexander, who passed away from a non-fire related accident in September.
“He was a nice person, really,” said Britney Volentine, a friend of Blaine Alexander who organized the barrel race. “He would take the shirt off his back for anyone.”
Volentine said Blaine loved coming to rodeos, which is what inspired her to organize the barrel race.
“The day he passed away I was just sitting there thinking I wonder if I should do a benefit barrel race for him, and then one day I was like alright, I’m just going to make it, and I did some phone calls and I was like hey, can we do a benefit for Blaine Alexander? And they were like yeah sure," said Volentine. "Just in one day we got it done.”
The barrel race was to honor Blaine's memory, but also to raise money for his family.
“It just means a bunch to me because the family is very dear to my heart and I just want to do anything I can for them,” said Volentine.
About 30 barrel racers competed, raising almost $5,000 for Blaine's family.
“I can’t thank her enough and all the people who are coming out to support us,” said Reece Alexander, Blaine’s brother. “All the love and support from the community is overwhelming.”
Reece and Blaine’s best friend, Tyler Hale, said Blaine loved the outdoors and was always smiling.
“He never had a bad day," said Hale. "If he was ever talking about having a bad day then that’s some other people’s definition of a super bad day. He just was always smiling, always happy, just ready to go do something that he loved to do.”
“I’m sure he’s up there smiling at all of us,” said Volentine.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.