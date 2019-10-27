Dozens participate in Special Olympics Bowling

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Special Olympics Bowling event brought hundreds of people together from around the Great Plains.
“If you’re a girl like me, I find it to be a really good stress relief. It just makes you forget all about your day,” said Emily Hale.
Emily Hale was one of several dozen special Olympic athletes to participate in the Great Plains Area Bowling Special Olympics. This event has been going on for several years.
“Special Olympics is a great organization. It provides all of these activities and ways for the special Olympic athletes to find other ways to participate outside of the school. They get to get out in the community and I think they love that part of it," said Natalie Smith.
Hale placed third at regional’s last year with a score of 143. She said she enjoys being able to practice with her team.
“For me even though I’m nervous when I get there practices are just fun all around for me because I get to be with my team and I get to help them out along the way," said Hale.
Special Olympic Bowling brings out excitement in these athletes who all have a similar goal.
“To get first place.”
“To win, have fun.”
Natalie Smith encourages parents to let their kids give special olympics a try.
“It’s just the unexpected may happen and they may just really love it. You can always try it and do it and if it works out great. The thing about this is you can do as much or as little as you want," said Smith.
