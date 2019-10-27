First Alert Forecast: (10/27 PM)

We’re tracking a cold front that is moving through Texoma as we speak. Temperatures across swok are in the lower 50s to the lower 80s! That cold front is expected to linger and actually stall near the Red River. Temperatures will fall kind of drastically at first, lower 60s by 6PM, mid 50s by 7PM, upper 40s by 9PM and then mid 40s by 10. During this time as well, winds will begin to pick up! From the north at 10 to 20mph between 6PM & 8PM but between eight and nine is when those winds will really pick up gusting 15 to 30mph.