First Alert Forecast: (10/27 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re tracking a cold front that is moving through Texoma as we speak. Temperatures across swok are in the lower 50s to the lower 80s! That cold front is expected to linger and actually stall near the Red River. Temperatures will fall kind of drastically at first, lower 60s by 6PM, mid 50s by 7PM, upper 40s by 9PM and then mid 40s by 10. During this time as well, winds will begin to pick up! From the north at 10 to 20mph between 6PM & 8PM but between eight and nine is when those winds will really pick up gusting 15 to 30mph.
For the remainder of tonight, we’ll see clear skies, gusty winds and temperatures falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s across the region. Winds will die down come 7AM, only gusting 5 to 15mph. While we’ll start Monday with sunny skies, clouds will begin to increase come the late afternoon. A low passing shower can’t be ruled out after 2PM on Monday afternoon and lasting into the evening/ overnight hours. We’ll see a spread of highs tomorrow. In the upper 40s east, low to mid 50s central, and upper 50s south and west... all thanks to the stalling cold front!
The cold air stays into Texoma for several days! Waking up on Tuesday morning, we’ll start in the mid 30s. The day is trending mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 40s with scattered showers becoming a bit more widespread. Overnight temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Wednesday’s highs drop into the lower to mid 40s with widespread showers all day. Thursday & Friday morning is starting with temperatures in the upper 20s! Thursday’s highs in the upper 40s with mostly sunny skies.
HALLOWEEN: Right now we’re trending to have highs that day nearing 47° and dry but it is going to be cold! Our high during this time of year is happening between 3:30 to 4PM. So temperatures throughout the evening are going to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s for trick or treating. So make sure to bundle up the kiddos and grab those extra layers while out and about.
Friday’s high in the mid 50s with sunny skies are high pressure is back in control. Sunny skies stick around for next weekend and we warm slightly, highs for the weekend trending to be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.