First Alert Forecast: (10/26 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today was a beautiful day across Texoma! Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s to lower & mid 70s across Texoma. Temperatures will continue to fall now that the sun has set. We’ll be in the 50s for a good majority of the night, then climbing into the 40s after midnight. They’ll continue to fall with the clear skies and light winds, gusting out of the southwest at 5 to 10mph. Come the time you wake up on Sunday, we’ll see temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
For Sunday, very similar to today with sunny skies & temperatures a bit warmer, nearing 70°. We’re tracking a cold front that will bring a cold blast of air to last into Texoma for the next several days! Sunday night into Monday morning will stay clear with overnight lows nearing 38°. Monday will start sunny but clouds will thicken up as the day goes on. The front will actually pass by Sunday evening with a wind shift but will stall in the vicinity of the Red River. While it’s trending to stay dry for a good majority of Monday, a light passing shower can’t be completely ruled out. It’s not until Tuesday and Wednesday where we really see our rain chances increase. Mostly cloudy skies for both days.
HALLOWEEN: Right now we’re trending to have highs that day nearing 47° and dry but it is going to be cold! Make sure to bundle up the kiddos in an extra layer or two during trick or treating. Temperatures will fall fast once the sun sets and darkness arises.
Now, let’s talk about CRAZY! Our average high for this time of year is 72°. Highs go from the 60s on Monday, to the upper 40s Tuesdays, mid 40s Wednesday, upper 40s Wednesday and it’s not until FRIDAY that our highs start to rebound and warm slightly into the upper 50s to lower 60s come Saturday. So this cold front is bringing a COLD BLAST of arctic area into Texoma for several days. With day time highs being in the 40s, some of our lows next week are trending to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s..... below freezing. So we’re keeping an eye out for some mixed precipitation on Wednesday because of the freezing temperatures.
Looking ahead to the bonus forecast, we’re trending to dry out with high pressure in control for several days but cooler temperatures trending in the 60s.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
