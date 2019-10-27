First Alert Forecast: (10/26 PM)

Now, let’s talk about CRAZY! Our average high for this time of year is 72°. Highs go from the 60s on Monday, to the upper 40s Tuesdays, mid 40s Wednesday, upper 40s Wednesday and it’s not until FRIDAY that our highs start to rebound and warm slightly into the upper 50s to lower 60s come Saturday. So this cold front is bringing a COLD BLAST of arctic area into Texoma for several days. With day time highs being in the 40s, some of our lows next week are trending to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s..... below freezing. So we’re keeping an eye out for some mixed precipitation on Wednesday because of the freezing temperatures.