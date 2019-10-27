Fort Sill soldiers clean up Elmer Thomas Park for Make a Difference Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In honor of Make a Difference Day, soldiers from Fort Sill took time out of their Saturday to clean up Elmer Thomas Park.
Make a Difference Day is an unofficial holiday that encourages people to volunteer in their communities. It is celebrated each year on the fourth Saturday of October.
On Saturday, nearly two dozen soldiers and family members from the soldier family readiness groups picked up trash around the park for a couple hours.
“We just really want to make the difference, help the community out," said Cpt. Cole Holland, 2-18 FAR, 75th Field Artillery Brigade. "I got some great soldiers out here who want to contribute and help out. It’s their time. They want to spend it doing this, so it’s really great.”
Captain Holland said other battalions from Fort Sill also participated in Make a Difference Day by participating in different areas of community service.
