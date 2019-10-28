FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: very cold and wet for the next two days before nicer weather returns.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Winter-like cold and rain will be the story for a couple of days.
Cloudy this evening with light sprinkles or drizzle. Temperatures will be cold, holding in the mid 40s then falling into the mid 30s by morning. Cloudy tomorrow with showers developing and becoming widespread later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 40s with northeast winds 10-20 mph. Periods of showers will continue into Wednesday and highs will once again stay in the 40s with gusty north winds. Lows in the 30s. Rain may mix with some snow in far northern Texoma with little to no accumulation.
Rain totals through Wednesday will range from 0.20″ to 0.50″,highest in eastern counties.
We’ll clear out Wednesday night into Thursday but a hard freeze is likely. Expect lows in the 20s by Thursday morning. By the afternoon, it will be sunny but highs will stay in the upper 40s. For Trick-or-Treaters, expect 40s to fall quickly into the 30s during the evening. Friday will be nicer under sunny skies and with highs in the upper 50s.
A reinforcing shot of cooler air will hold highs in the mid 50s Saturday but 60s will return from Sunday into early next week.
Have a great evening and stay warm!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
