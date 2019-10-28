FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: very cold and wet for the next two days before nicer weather returns.

Cloudy this evening with light sprinkles or drizzle. Temperatures will be cold, holding in the mid 40s then falling into the mid 30s by morning. Cloudy tomorrow with showers developing and becoming widespread later in the day. Highs in the low to mid 40s with northeast winds 10-20 mph. Periods of showers will continue into Wednesday and highs will once again stay in the 40s with gusty north winds. Lows in the 30s. Rain may mix with some snow in far northern Texoma with little to no accumulation.