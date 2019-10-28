It is a very chilly morning with actual temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and feel like temperatures in the 20s-30s. Make sure you are bundled up before you head out the door. Temperatures today won’t warm up much with most places in the upper 40s to lower 50s for highs. Tomorrow will be even colder with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Rain chances return tomorrow throughout the day for portions of central, southern, and eastern Texoma. Those rain chances will remain in place into Wednesday morning. Scattered showers are expected during the early morning hours Wednesday. We should see the rain clear by 10AM Wednesday. High temperatures during the afternoon will be in the mid 40s.