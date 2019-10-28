Friendship Inn Restaurant collecting donations for employees who lost everything in house fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Friendship Inn Restaurant in Altus is collecting donations for two of their employees who lost everything after a house fire this past Friday.
Shai Hayes and Taylor Rocha were napping at home with their two kids when their home caught on fire.
“I kept having a dream about the smoke so I woke up and looked in the kitchen and the kitchen was filling with smoke,” said Rocha.
Rocha was able to get everyone up and out of the house and tried to go back for some of their belongings, but the smoke was too intense.
“By the time we got out the back door and around the front of the house, the side of the window blew out of the front bedroom,” said Rocha.
“The flames came out like four or five feet," said Hayes. "It was pretty intense.”
Several fire crews battled the flames Friday afternoon, but were unable to save the home.
Hayes and Rocha both work at Friendship Inn Restaurant, along with their family member, Melissa King. King and another supervisor then started a donation drive at the restaurant to help the family get back on their feet.
“Well, me and Stacy, we both work here at Friendship Inn, so we know a lot of people," said King. "We just figured if we’d put it out to make donations to Friendship Inn, people would bring it up here, and a lot of people that we know have brought stuff or gave money. There’s been people that have given a lot so far.”
Hayes and Rocha said the donations are pouring in.
“We go to sleep and wake up to more boxes," said Hayes. "Like we went to sleep in a bedroom and woke up to more boxes in the bedroom.”
“It’s been great," said Rocha. "A little stressful but you know, so is the fire.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.