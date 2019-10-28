Robert Evans, iconic producer of ‘Chinatown,’ dies at 89

His career was a story of comebacks and reinventions. Evans had launched a successful women's clothing line with his brother, Charles, and was visiting Los Angeles on business when actress Norma Shearer saw him sunbathing by the pool at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She persuaded her husband, movie mogul Irving Thalberg, to hire the handsome, dark-haired 26-year-old to play Thalberg himself in "Man of a Thousand Faces," a film about horror movie star Lon Chaney.