“SHE LIVES ON AND WE REALLY GOT TO SEE IT”: Lawton family meets daughter’s heart recipient and his family for the first time

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - In May we brought you a story about how a Lawton girl’s legacy continues to live on through the gift of life--organ donation. 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, met with her family again, after they took an exciting trip... They were able to meet their daughter’s heart recipient and his family for the very first time.
For years, the Krusinsky's only contact with their daughter, Jaedyn's, organ recipients was through letters.
“After we did our interview with you, I actually sent the video to the family and it was the first time that they had ever seen pictures of our daughter, Jaedyn,” said Larissa Krusinsky, Jaedyn’s mother. “From there, we started communicating more and just trying to figure out a time when we could meet.”
Seven years later, the Krusinsky’s drove to Nebraska to meet the Robbins family and hear their daughter’s heart beat through little Jeremiah.
“I never imagined that I would get to meet someone that received one of our daughter’s organs or that if we did that it would be like this, but it’s just something that I think everyone could experience, being able to help a family and then that family becomes part of your family," said Larissa. “It takes the heartache away because you really see... We talk about she lives on and we really got to see it.”
Donovan Krusinsky was very close to his sister, Jaedyn, and he said getting to meet Jeremiah was like reconnecting with her.
“It’s kind of like having a new family,” said Donovan. “Like you think when there’s only two kids and then you lose one, you think you’ve lost them forever, but then once they get their heart, it’s kind of like you’re a part of a new family.”
The two families now feel like they are one, all because of Jaedyn's heart.
“I just want to encourage everyone. We have a wonderful story to share, but one of the most important things is to be able to share this with another family, you have to an organ donor," said Larissa. "So, I just encourage everyone to mark the little red heart and be an organ donor because that’s a life-saving experience and not only does it touch your heart, you touch another family and there’s nothing more special than being able to help someone.”
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.