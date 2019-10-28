UPDATE: Cause of death released for man who died in the Jackson Co. Jail

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - An autopsy report has been released for a Texas man who died after collapsing in the booking room at the Jackson County Jail back in September.
According to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s report, 56-year-old Brent Waters died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
Altus Police arrested Brent Waters in September on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Waters was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital where hospital personnel drew blood for testing by the OSBI lab as part of the DUI investigation. Waters was then transported to the Jackson County Jail where he suddenly collapsed in the booking room. Officers and jail personnel administered CPR. Waters was transported to Jackson County Memorial Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.
