UPDATE: Geronimo man dies after Comanche Co. tractor crash

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - A Geronimo man passed away due to injuries he received in a crash last Monday.
62-year-old Randy Clinton of Geronimo was driving a John Deer Tractor on Highway 7 in Comanche County. He was driving westbound, partially in the outside lane and was hit by a Chevy Silverado.
Clinton was taken to OU Medical Center by Survival Flight, but later passed away due to injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Chevy Silverado was admitted in fair condition to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.