Elgin Middle School kicks off Winter Wishes Week

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - It’s Winter Wish Week at Elgin Middle School... and the 8th grade students are in for a big surprise this year.
Every year, students pick a wish for themselves... and another for a classmate.
Then, the community pulls together to make those wishes come true.
Before the start of this school year, faculty involved in the program went to a conference to learn how other schools are promoting kindness, and that’s how they decided to add another component to Winter Wish Week.
Ahead of the big announcement... students heard from guest speakers about the many ways to show kindness.
“Today, we’ve had two guest speakers, Misty Johnson with RAK4T, and Debbie McDonald from Elgin Realty getting students to think outside the box about kindness, and what hey can do," said Elgin teacher Kelli Anglley.
Be sure to check back tomorrow as we talk to the 8th graders about the big surprise, and what else will be accomplished by the Elgin community during Winter Wishes Week.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.