Elgin Middle School’s Winter Wishes gets new addition: $10 to share kindness

“She had given all her fourth graders $10 each and told them to go out and be kind and that just fit in exactly with what we were doing here at Elgin Middle School," said Kelli Anglley, 6th & 8th grade at EMS. "What if we could do this at Elgin Middle School and our kids could repay some of the kindness that they’ve been given over the past several years. And what would that look like and how would it change our community?”