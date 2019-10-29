Elgin Middle School’s Winter Wishes gets new addition: $10 to share kindness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin Middle School is well known for its Winter Wishes program that grants students’ wishes and gives back to others. This year, the school is starting a new aspect of the program... Every 8th grade student is receiving $10 to share kindness.
The Elgin Middle School Faculty got the idea after attending a conference over the summer.
“She had given all her fourth graders $10 each and told them to go out and be kind and that just fit in exactly with what we were doing here at Elgin Middle School," said Kelli Anglley, 6th & 8th grade at EMS. "What if we could do this at Elgin Middle School and our kids could repay some of the kindness that they’ve been given over the past several years. And what would that look like and how would it change our community?”
The faculty then reached out to Elgin residents to see if they were willing to make this possible and Elgin Realty stepped up.
“So, we gave every 8th grader $10 to go out and do some sort of kindness in the community,” said Debbie McDonald, managing broker at Elgin Realty.
Two hundred 8th graders at Elgin Middle School were surprised with $10 a piece.
“That’s the exciting part, to see how excited they get and the feeling that they get from giving back in the community,” said McDonald.
Elgin Middle School Principal, Melissa Hitt, said they can always count on the Elgin community for support.
“We’re very blessed to live, I mean, we say it all the time, in the best community and we talk about being in 73538," said Hitt. "This is the best place and they treat us well, and hopefully it’s teaching our students and our children to go out and do the same for their generation and those that come afterwards.”
Now, the students will brainstorm ideas on how they will spread kindness with their $10.
“We just want to see what happens," said Hitt. "Like we said, watching them grow and learn and kids are amazing. They always surprise us on what they can come up with and they have a pure heart and watching them go from that and work from their hearts, it’s phenomenal. It’s so humbling to get to watch them.”
The students will give presentations in class before Thanksgiving break on their final projects.
