FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: another cold day tomorrow before temperatures slowly warm up.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After we get past the next two days, sunshine will return and temperatures will begin to warm up.
Cloudy with off and on showers this evening through tonight. There is a slight chance of freezing rain in far western and northwestern Texoma, watch for a few slick spots on bridges. Temperatures will fall slightly into the mid to upper 30s. Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow morning before tapering off in the afternoon. It will remain cold with gusty north winds, making it feel like the 20s-30s all day. Rain may mix with a bit of snow in northern Texoma but no accumulation is expected.
Skies will clear out tomorrow night, resulting in a very cold Thursday morning. Lows will drop into the mid 20s. Halloween will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine will continue into the weekend and a cold front will reinforce the cooler temperatures on Saturday. Temperatures will then warm back into the 60s on Sunday into Monday before our next cold front arrives.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
