FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: another cold day tomorrow before temperatures slowly warm up.

Cloudy with off and on showers this evening through tonight. There is a slight chance of freezing rain in far western and northwestern Texoma, watch for a few slick spots on bridges. Temperatures will fall slightly into the mid to upper 30s. Scattered showers will continue into tomorrow morning before tapering off in the afternoon. It will remain cold with gusty north winds, making it feel like the 20s-30s all day. Rain may mix with a bit of snow in northern Texoma but no accumulation is expected.