It is a very cold start to the day with most places in northern Texoma below freezing. We will have to keep an eye on those temperatures below 32 degrees as rain chances continue to develop, some of that rain could turn to freezing rain or flurries if it tracks far enough north. Little to no freezing rain or snow accumulations are expected, but a few slick spots could develop, especially over bridges. Today scattered light to moderate showers are expected to remain ongoing for portions of central, southeastern, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Tomorrow during the early morning hours a few showers, flurries, and mixed precipitation are possible. The wintry mix will be more likely for our northern and northwestern counties. The precipitation will push east between 10AM and noon, but cloud cover will still remain present. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday morning will be one of the coldest mornings for us here in Texoma as mostly places will drop down into the mid 20s. Feel like temperatures could drop into the teens for a few areas to the north. High temperatures for Halloween will be in the mid to upper 40s under sunny skies. Thursday evening will be a chilly one for trick-or-treating, but the weather will be dry. Friday will start out like Thursday, but then temperatures will end up warmer by the afternoon with most places in the mid to upper 50s.
This weekend will be chilly, but clear with lots of sunshine. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the mid 50s and Sunday the lower 60s. Next Monday temperatures look to be in the upper 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
