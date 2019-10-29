It is a very cold start to the day with most places in northern Texoma below freezing. We will have to keep an eye on those temperatures below 32 degrees as rain chances continue to develop, some of that rain could turn to freezing rain or flurries if it tracks far enough north. Little to no freezing rain or snow accumulations are expected, but a few slick spots could develop, especially over bridges. Today scattered light to moderate showers are expected to remain ongoing for portions of central, southeastern, eastern, and northeastern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the upper 30s to lower 40s.