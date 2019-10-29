Five arrested after Lawton meth bust

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Five people have been arrested after a Lawton meth bust.
Police made a traffic stop on Friday afternoon that lead to the arrests.
According to police documents, during a joint narcotics investigation between LPD and OBNDD, William Lucas was arrested after a traffic stop and search.
The search led to the discovery of approximately 3 pounds of meth, 6 firearms, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and check fraud evidence.
After authorities conducted multiple interviews, four conspirators were also arrested. Police arrested Taylor Ross, Scott Rheinlander, Stephanie Woods and Anthony Alvardo.
Lucas is now facing charges of Aggravated Trafficking, Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property as well as multiple firearm charges.
Ross and Rheinlander are facing charges of Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Unlawful Possession of Paraphernalia. Ross is also charged with Accessory After the Fact. Rheinlander is facing a charge of False or Bogus Checks as well.
Woods and Alvarado both face a charge of Trafficking In Illegal Drugs.
