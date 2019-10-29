Lawton fisherman George Washington catches huge fish in East Cache Creek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - George Washington was fishing along East Cache Creek near Lake Ellsworth late Sunday night, and felt the tug of his life.
Washington said he fishes 4-5 times a week, and his goal has always been to catch Oklahoma’s Lake Monsters, and with his catch at East Cache Creek, he believes he may have succeeded.
Washington said it was an all time battle, and after about twenty minutes, he was able to reel in the 4′1″ Flathead Catfish.
Washington had hopes the fish would break the state record. The current state record for Flathead’s using rod and reel is 78 pounds, and he’s hopeful his catch overtakes that weight.
Washington tried to get an official weigh-in on three different scales, but by the time of his interview, he says none could withstand his catch.
“I put it on a fifty pound scale and it broke. So I went and put it on the ice dock, and that one messed up. Then I tried a floor scale and that one malfunctioned as well. I’m searching for the monsters, that’s what I fish for. So that’s my goal," said Washington.
The fish was finally weighed when there was a scale big enough to do so. This flathead catfish he caught last night weighed 60 pounds.
Washington missed the state record by 18 pounds.
If you want to watch his battle with the catfish - check out his youtube page here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7WgRv2BTQK8
