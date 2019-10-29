Marlow man wins gold medal at Senior Pan American Water Skiing Championship

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A 67-year-old Marlow man is now a gold medal-winning water skier after a successful trip to Peru for the Senior Pan American Championship.
Mike Bray competed against skiers from all across North and South America. It was a good trip for Bray, as he took home both an individual gold medal for his performance and a team gold medal as part of Team USA. He won his first gold medal last year as a member of Team USA at the Senior World Water Skiing Championship. He followed that up with another stellar performance at the Senior Pan American Championship this year.
"It’s just a competition but still you put so much work to it, it’s a very good feeling. It’s the most prestigious tournament I’ve ever won. It’s kind of a dream fulfilled so pretty good, so after decades of skiing, but it was worth it,” Bray said.
Bray competed in the water skiing slalom competition, which is all about being able to steer in and out of buoys.
“You go to your max speed which for 65 plus men it’s 32 miles per hour,” Bray said. Once you’re at that speed, your goal is to make it around the buoys with varying lengths of rope between you and the boat pulling you. "He’s been practicing since the late 70s or early 80s. He’s been training and working out, and finally, he has this international win. So I was pretty proud of him,” said Patty Bray, Mike’s wife.
With roughly 40 years of practice, Bray has found lots of success as of late but said it’s not the gold medals that he cherishes the most.
"All the friends that we have, at the lake here and in Lawton and surrounding areas and all around the nation and world now that you see when you’re competing. It’s kind of like a big water ski family,” Bray said.
Bray said with his wins at the Pan American Championship, he was already qualified for the World Championship next year in France. He is already getting ready for that event and whatever lies beyond.
"I’m going to keep doing these 65 plus competitions and regionals and nationals. I’m going to keep going as long as I can. Hopefully 10 or 20 years, but at least a few years for sure,” Bray said.
