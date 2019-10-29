US Army recruiting hosts ‘STEM Day’ for area high school students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After falling short of it’s goal last year the Army’s number one priority is recruitment.
U.S. Army Recruiters from the Lawton Recruiting Station held a ‘S.T.E.M. Day’ for area high school students at the Great Plains Technology Center.
“There’s no hidden secrets. There are no surprises," said Sgt. First Class William Hill, Station Commander for the Lawton Army Recruiting Office. "We want to showcase what the Army has to offer and let them see it first hand.”
The event highlighted the ways that soldiers can serve their country and their community through science, engineering, technology and math.
“There’s a lot of things in the Army that students don’t know of these days," said Sgt. First Class Hill. "So, we want to come out here and showcase the assets we have. You see this stuff on TV, but until the kids really get to see it, touch it, play with it, especially the robots and the bomb suits. We’ve got the simulators behind us shooting patriots. It’s pretty cool being able to see and touch the stuff.”
Static displays were set up showcasing the areas of Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Criminal Investigation, Field Medicine, Field Artillery, and Air Defense Artillery.
“We brought our table with all of our avenger systems," said Sgt. First Class David Bunker, Senior Career Adviser at the Office of the Chief of Air Defense Artillery. "We brought our weapons system as well as our stinger missile system. That way we can show these individuals who want to join the military what ADA brings and how the Great Plains Technology Center really plays into what they do here.”
Although it’s a recruiting event it also gives the community an inside look at what the Army is doing and where they’re headed.
“Yes it is a recruiting event; however, we’re bringing out some of the assets we have in the Army as far as technology,” said Sgt. First Class Hill.
“And I’m able to show what our future systems are looking like and for these future recruits, for them to be able to see that or even just the general public just to understand that these are the great things that Air Defense Artillery is doing,” said Sgt. First Class Bunker.
The Fort Sill Half-Section was also there Tuesday teaching students more about their role in preserving the history of Field Artillery.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.