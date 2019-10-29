Warrant issued for driver that caused deadly roll over in Comanche Co.

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver that caused a deadly wreck in September.
32-year-old Nina Holden is accused of causing the crash that lead to the deaths of 83-year-old Teresa Nelson and 36-year-old Bradley Upshaw, both of Elgin. Holden is facing two counts of Manslaughter in the First Degree.
According to court documents, Holden passed the vehicle driven by Nelson in a no passing zone. It also states that Holden had a blood alcohol level of .275 at the time of the crash. The legal limit is .08.
The crash happened on September 10, when a Chevrolet Malibu driven by Holden was traveling southbound on US-62 in the northbound lanes. The Malibu struck a Chevrolet Cobalt being driven by Nelson head on. That car rolled and landed on its top.
Troopers say Nelson and her passenger, Upshaw were trapped before being freed by the Elgin Fire Department using the jaws of life.
Nelson passed away at the scene of the crash. Both Holden and Upshaw were taken to OU Medical via helicopter. Upshaw passed away around two weeks later due to injuries from the crash.
