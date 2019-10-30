Cotton County RWD#2 continues drinking water warning

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -Cotton County Rural Water District #2 is continuing their drinking water warning.
This comes after they tested their water supply again this month and found high levels of nitrate in the water.
High levels of nitrate in water poses serious health concerns to infants less than 6 months old.
They advise to not give water to infants under 6 months old, or use it in infant formula.
They also say boiling the water will not help, and that excessive boiling can make nitrate more concentrated.
They are currently working on constructing a blending station to reduce the nitrate levels, and hope to have it running by January of 2020.
The full written warning can be found on their Facebook page.
