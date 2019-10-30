FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures will slowly warm up over the next several days.

Sunny skies Friday and warmer thanks to south winds. Highs in the low 60s. A cold front will pass through dry Friday evening and highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 50s under sunny skies. The roller-coaster will continue on Sunday as highs climb back into the 60s thanks to south winds. South winds will be even stronger on Monday and highs may top 70! Another cold front will sweep through Monday night and Tuesday is shaping up to be cooler. The next 5-7 days is looking to stay dry.