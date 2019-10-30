FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: temperatures will slowly warm up over the next several days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A freeze warning is in effect tonight for lows in the 20s.
Cloudy skies this evening will quickly clear out overnight. Temperatures will be very cold, dropping into the low 30s by 9PM and mid 20s by morning. Wind chills will be in the teens. Sunny skies for Halloween but still on the cool side with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.
Sunny skies Friday and warmer thanks to south winds. Highs in the low 60s. A cold front will pass through dry Friday evening and highs on Saturday will stay in the mid 50s under sunny skies. The roller-coaster will continue on Sunday as highs climb back into the 60s thanks to south winds. South winds will be even stronger on Monday and highs may top 70! Another cold front will sweep through Monday night and Tuesday is shaping up to be cooler. The next 5-7 days is looking to stay dry.
We will also have to watch late next week for another strong cold front.
Have a great evening!
