We are tracking light rain, cold temperatures, and lots of cloud cover this morning. Light to moderate showers will be possible in far southeastern Texoma through the early afternoon. The rest of the viewing area will be dealing with off and on light drizzle, but counties off to the northwest could see some of that precipitation turn over to freezing rain or snow flurries. This is due to temperatures right at, or just under the freezing level. Make sure to take it slow if you are out traveling in far northwestern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Feel like temperatures will likely stay in the 20s today due to strong north winds at 15-30mph.