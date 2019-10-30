LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking light rain, cold temperatures, and lots of cloud cover this morning. Light to moderate showers will be possible in far southeastern Texoma through the early afternoon. The rest of the viewing area will be dealing with off and on light drizzle, but counties off to the northwest could see some of that precipitation turn over to freezing rain or snow flurries. This is due to temperatures right at, or just under the freezing level. Make sure to take it slow if you are out traveling in far northwestern Texoma. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Feel like temperatures will likely stay in the 20s today due to strong north winds at 15-30mph.
Tomorrow morning will be the coldest of the week, with most places in the mid 20s and feel like temperatures in the teens. Make sure you have the heavy coat ready for tomorrow. Lots of sunshine will return to Texoma tomorrow afternoon and that will help warm our temperatures warm into the upper 40s. Trick-or-treating will be a little chilly with temperatures in the lower 40s.
The warming continues into the weekend with high temperatures Friday in the lower 60s, Saturday the mid 50s, and Sunday the lower 60s. We will be dealing with lots of sunshine this weekend as well, so make sure to get out and enjoy the nice fall weather. Next Monday high temperatures will near the lower 70s, but most will stay in the upper 60s. Our next significant cold front will move in Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
