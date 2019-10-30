Lawton Council of the Blind takes special tour of the Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - To many people in southwest Oklahoma, visiting the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to look at the sights seems like a normal thing to do.
But not everyone has that luxury.
Members of the Lawton Council of the Blind said the refuge has always presented somewhat of a challenge, that is until a special Elk Tour was created.
Thanks to that special tour by the Friends of the Wichitas, no vision no longer means no refuge.
“It’s actually a great opportunity to experience something most normal sighted people take for granted," said Council of the Blind President Dr. Robert Yuyuenyongwatana.
“Everybody is aware of the beauty of this place. This would be a great opportunity to let people who are blind, and can’t see the refuge experience it in a way they can experience things," said Friends of the Wichitas member Jim Meyer.
The first part of the tour centered around the sense of sound.
“There’s nothing better than to see someone experience something, that they haven’t had the chance to experience," said Meyer.
After braving the cold, the council headed back to the Visitors Center to experience the refuge using another sense - touch.
“We put together a number of different pelts, skulls, antlers and horns that are form different animals out here on the refuge,” said Meyer.
“By allowing us to touch, feel, smell and hear we get a picture of the world, and I hate to brag, in a certain sense we see better than normal sighted people because we are more aware,” said Dr. Robert Yuyuenyongwatana.
Dr. Y said for the entire organization, activities like this are something that don’t come around often, and he wants each member to take it all in.
“It literally opened our ears, I won’t say our eyes, and to be able to experience stuff, we appreciate it, it means a lot to us," said Dr. Robert Yuyuenyongwatana.
Meyer said the Friends of the Wichitas will accommodate any sort of disability at the refuge if someone shows interest in a visit.
He said just to call up to the Visitors Center, and let them know you need special assistance.
