Lawton Police offers Halloween safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is urging safety ahead of Halloween.
Trick-or-treating hours will be from 6 to 8 Thursday evening.
“Make sure you only go to the houses where the lights are on. They are participating in it. If you go to any house that doesn’t have their lights on or any house that’s not participating in Halloween festivities, you may be called in as a complaint,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department. “In years past, you’ve seen around the country that people are giving out edibles and different types of drugs to children as a prank so we at LPD want to make sure our citizens understand to have fun but also want to make sure our children are safe so when they get home check their bags.”
Sergeant Jenkins also recommends not wearing a mask but rather opting for face paint.
He says that if your child does wear a mask, make sure it's easy to get on and off.
Drivers should also prepare themselves for additional pedestrian traffic and take the necessary precautions.
LPD will be out in full force on Halloween for trick-or-treater safety.
