Lawton Police offers Halloween safety tips

“Make sure you only go to the houses where the lights are on. They are participating in it. If you go to any house that doesn’t have their lights on or any house that’s not participating in Halloween festivities, you may be called in as a complaint,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department. “In years past, you’ve seen around the country that people are giving out edibles and different types of drugs to children as a prank so we at LPD want to make sure our citizens understand to have fun but also want to make sure our children are safe so when they get home check their bags.”