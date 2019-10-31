Chickasha man charged with rape and strangulation

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - A Chickasha Man is facing two felony charges after police say he assaulted a woman last week.
Justin Barnett is facing charges of assault and battery by strangulation and rape by instrumentation.
Court documents show that Barnett sexually assaulted the victim and strangled her.
Chickasha Police responded to a welfare check on the victim and detained Barnett.
He was arrested and is now being held on a 250 thousand dollars bond at the Grady County Jail.
