FFA 4-H Friends: Clayton Robinson

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Marlow Middle School 7th grader is our FFA and 4-H Friend of the Week. Clayton Robinson has been showing livestock since he was three years old, and since then has managed to find success in just about everything he does.
Clayton Robinson was brought up around animals. His mother is a vet and his sisters started showing animals when they were young.
“Well, I saw that my sisters were showing and that they were having a lot of fun, and I wanted to keep following what they were doing,” said Robinson.
Robinson has a busy schedule balancing several sports, boy scouts, and 4-H.
“I’ll go feed my goats and all the other animals and I’ll go to school and come back and I’ll work with my goats when it’s showtime and then I’ll feed them,” said Robinson.
Robinson also helps others on their farms.
“I’ll help my grandpa at his farm," said Robinson. “Since he’s getting older, I’ll help feed the cattle and feed the horses.”
Over the years, family friend, JR Patterson, has become a big part of Robinson’s life, teaching him about raising goats
“I love him to death," said Patterson." I’d do anything in the world for him.”
“He really helps me out with all the goats, and I love spending time with him," said Robinson. "I’ll help him when he needs some help and he’ll help me, and it’s just really fun to be with him.”
That guidance has aided in Robinson's success.
“I’ve received a lot of first places and second places and then some grand champions, and I’ve earned some belt buckles for showing my horses,” said Robinson.
“He works so hard at what he does," said Patterson. "I can ask him to do anything and he don’t talk back or nothing. He just does it, and he does it the way you want it.”
Robinson said he looks forward to high school when he can join FFA as well.
“I hope that I can go to FFA and be a part of the officer chapter,” said Robinson.
Patterson said this is just the beginning of Robinson’s success.
“This is just the beginning," said Patterson. "You’ll hear more from him, you know, whether it’s in the scouts or whether it’s his speech, or whether it’s in FFA, football, or wherever it’s at, he’s going to excel.”
Robinson said he plans to become a veterinarian one day, just like his mom. Make sure to tune in next Wednesday to see our next FFA and 4-H friend of the week.
