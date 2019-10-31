First Alert Forecast: Chilly for trick or treating this evening

Happy Halloween Texoma! While the sunshine may have returned today it’s still going to be a chilly evening on tap. We’ll see sunny skies for the rest of this evening. As the sunsets tonight at 6:41PM, we’ll see clear skies but temperatures will also fall rapidly once it does. So any plans this evening to go out trick or treating with the kids will be on the chilly side. By 6PM we’re nearing 45°, by 7PM 39°, and dropping into the mid and lower 30s between 8 and 9PM. Winds will be light, gusting out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph but make sure to grab the extra layer this evening before heading on out the door with the kiddos.