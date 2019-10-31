First Alert Forecast: Chilly for trick or treating this evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Halloween Texoma! While the sunshine may have returned today it’s still going to be a chilly evening on tap. We’ll see sunny skies for the rest of this evening. As the sunsets tonight at 6:41PM, we’ll see clear skies but temperatures will also fall rapidly once it does. So any plans this evening to go out trick or treating with the kids will be on the chilly side. By 6PM we’re nearing 45°, by 7PM 39°, and dropping into the mid and lower 30s between 8 and 9PM. Winds will be light, gusting out of the southwest at 5 to 15mph but make sure to grab the extra layer this evening before heading on out the door with the kiddos.
Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 20s overnight. Waking up tomorrow morning won’t be as chilly as today but still cold. Plenty of sunshine on tap for tomorrow with temperatures warming into the low 60s!
The weekend is looking to be gorgeous! The sun will stick around, so plenty of sunshine both Saturday & Sunday. Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid 50s and Sunday is trending to be in the upper 60s.
The sunshine sticks around heading into Monday with temperatures climbing back into the 70s! However, we’re tracking our next front to move through Texoma late Monday into Tuesday. Clouds will build for Tuesday, rain chances also increase and temperatures for the rest of the week will in the lower 60s.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
