LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
As you head out the door make sure to be bundled up with all of the winter gear. Temperatures are in the 20s and even teens with feel like temperatures well into the teens. We will stay cold through most of the morning, but this afternoon high temperatures should be about 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Lots of sunshine is expected for this afternoon.
Tomorrow morning will be another extremely cold morning with temperatures in the 20s throughout most of the area. Tomorrow afternoon will be a beautiful end to the work week with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds will start out of the south, but then turn to the north late in the evening.
Those north winds will keep temperatures slightly cooler Saturday, with most places in the mid 50s. We will warm right back up into the lower 60s Sunday.
Monday will be the warmest day over the next 7 as high temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 70s. We will be quick to cool back into the 60s as another cold front moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. That cold front could spark a few low end rain chances Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
