Lawton Chamber and Hillary Communications team up to get VA center WIFI

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The internet continues to be an important way to maintain connection with the outside world and living in a senior community shouldn’t mean you have to lose that connection.
“In 2019 and 2020 you’d think that everybody has it and you’d think that the veterans center had it whenever it went it,” said Dustin Hillary, Managing Partner at Hillary Communications.
“The state office buildings and everything are required to have public WIFI, but residential areas like us are not required," said Michael Russell, Administrator of Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center. "That’s something that we’re behind the times on.”
The internet has changed the game for most people.
“In fact, I use Google quite often to Google something or your using it again for social media,” said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, President and CEO of Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
That includes seniors.
“That doesn’t stop when you go into the VA center or assisted living," said Spencer-Ragland. “You want them to be active. You want them to feel very much apart of our world and our world right now is very much reliant on technology.”
“They can see their grandkids, family members and friends and try to stay up to date with what is going on the world,” said Hillary.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce recently reached out to Hillary Communications to see what could be done about getting WIFI in the common areas of the veterans center.
“Brenda called me and said hey we’ve got a problem," said Hillary. "We’re the only veterans center in Oklahoma that doesn’t have WIFI in the common areas for their residents and could we help with that and we immediately went to work.”
“I’m just really proud that our community has businesses and sponsors that say wait a minute let me step up and let me help and that’s exactly what the Hillarys did,” said Spencer-Ragland.
Construction will begin along Gore Blvd next month to get fiber optics to the facility. The goal is to have our veterans surfing the web by the end of the year.
