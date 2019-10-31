Lawton man pleads guilty to opening fire during robbery

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man accused of opening fire during a robbery last year has pleaded guilty.
Today 20-year-old Jajaunte Tolliver entered a blind plea to his charges.
Investigators say in July of last year, he and two other peopled robbed the Family Dollar on Lee at gunpoint.
They say Tolliver held a gun at his side as employees opened their registers and put money in a black bag. He also went behind the counter to steal cigarettes.
In addition, Tolliver also fired two rounds as he left the store, one shot hitting the car of a person sitting in the parking lot.
A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, and Tolliver is set to appear in court for that in December.
