Lawton Parks and Rec hosts ‘sensory free’ Halloween event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Parks and Rec kicked off their two day Halloween celebration at the Owens Center with a fun event for kids needing a calmer holiday environment.
Organizers transformed the Owens Center into a Spooktacular Halloween Safe House for children with special needs.
It still had all the Halloween fun, costumes, candy and games, but the event was “sensory free.”
Organizers worked to tone down the scary, and create an environment that wouldn’t overwhelm children with special needs or disabilities.
“Some people think Halloween is this scary, gory thing, but you have to think about Children with special needs. We have to tone it down just a little bit, so they can enjoy the Harvest Season," said Lawton Parks and Recreation activity coordinator, Michell Rosario.
Night two will open back up Thursday night at 6.
The event is free to attend, and open to any to any family looking for something fun to do on Halloween.
