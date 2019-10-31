Man pleads guilty to Lawton kidnapping, domestic abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has pleaded guilty to a Lawton kidnapping and aggravated domestic abuse that took place in February 2018.
24-year-old David Thomas Grady Moore pleaded guilty Wednesday at the Comanche County Courthouse.
Moore was charged with Kidnapping, Aggravated Domestic Abuse, and misdemeanor drug charges.
According to court affidavits, in February of 2018 Moore followed a woman from Scooter’s in Lawton.
He used his vehicle to block the victims around the 700 block of NW Mickelgate. He got out of his vehicle and broke the window of the victim’s vehicle.
He then pulled her out of her car by her hair. The documents also say Moore punched her causing her to lose consciousness. It also states he bit the victim “with force and violence.”
Moore is set to be sentenced in December.
