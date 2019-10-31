OSU Honor’s College recognizes local students

STILLWATER, Okla. (TNN) - A number of local students were honored in Stillwater Wednesday for their academic prowess.
OSU’s Honor’s College honored over 100 students from across the nation and students from Lawton, Duncan and Altus were among those recognized.
For these students to receive this recognition, they had to receive either the General Honors or Departmental Honors award.
These students had to maintain at least a 3.5 GPA in several honors and upper-level courses.
