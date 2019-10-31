Rush Springs man charged as sex offender residing with a child

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (TNN) - A Rush Springs man is facing charges after Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies say he was a registered sex offender and staying in a home with a child.
Michael Richardson is charged as a sex offender residing with a child which is punishable up to three years and up to a three thousand dollar fine.
A Department of Human Services Child Welfare Specialist requested a deputy for a welfare check and that’s when they found that Richardson had been living with a woman and her son.
Richard was convicted of three felony counts of lewd molestation in Grady County back in 2006.
Richardson's bond has been set at $40,000 dollars.
His preliminary hearing is set for December.
