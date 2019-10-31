Warrant issued for Lawton copper theft

October 30, 2019 at 11:01 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:01 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stealing copper at Lawton's PSO headquarters on B Avenue.

Investigators say in September, 37-year-old Carl Davis broke onto PSO property by cutting holes in their fence.

They say he stole over $2,000 worth of copper, including a spool of copper clad and two spools of copper wire.

Davis is charged with entering with intent to steal copper and injury to property.

Once he’s arrested, he faces a $10,000 bond.

