Warrant issued for Lawton copper theft

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of stealing copper at Lawton's PSO headquarters on B Avenue.
Investigators say in September, 37-year-old Carl Davis broke onto PSO property by cutting holes in their fence.
They say he stole over $2,000 worth of copper, including a spool of copper clad and two spools of copper wire.
Davis is charged with entering with intent to steal copper and injury to property.
Once he’s arrested, he faces a $10,000 bond.
