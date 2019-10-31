Watch: Zoo animals chow down on jack-o-lanterns for Halloween

Hayrides, candy stations, and pumpkin carving, OH MY! This weekend, October 26-27, is your LAST CHANCE to come out to Boo! at the Zoo to celebrate the Halloween season. There will be a ton of fun activities for you and your family and more yummy pumpkins for some of the animals! Buy your tickets early and avoid the lines: https://www.czs.org/boo Presented by Ferrara Candy Company.