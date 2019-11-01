ASCOG holds senior appreciation event

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An event in Duncan Thursday helped seniors in the area as Duncan Regional Hospital’s contract with Humana is set to end at the end of the year.
Duncan Regional Hospital made the announcement about the insurance last week.
Thursday, ASCOG’s Area Agency on Aging taught senior citizens about programs and plans available to them.
There were counselors on site to help them with their insurance plans moving forward.
The director of the agency says those impacted are worried about what’s to come in terms of their health insurance.
“They are very concerned. Most of them cannot afford copays and are extremely worried that with the loss of their Humana coverage, they won’t be able to continue to see the doctors they are used to, and if they are able to see those doctors they won’t be able to afford their co-insurance that goes with their medicare," said ASCOG AAA Director Kristina Manriquez.
She says around 2,000 people will be impacted by this decision.
ASCOG has three certified medicare counselors to help those who need it, and their services are free to use.
