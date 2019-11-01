Chase Scheuer is originally from Mason, Ohio. A suburb of Cincinnati. He graduated from Mason High School in 2012. He earned his bachelor degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Kentucky. While receiving his minor in business.
Chase’s last job was in Ottumwa, Iowa. Where he was a multi-media journalist covering Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri.
His passion for tv started when he was young and spent most of his time watching sports and highlight shows. However, he found a passion for news in being able to tell stories that matter to a community.
When not in front of a camera you can find him on a golf course or watching sports, as he loves to root on his Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, or Kentucky Wildcats.