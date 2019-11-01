Children United SWOK holds fundraiser for all inclusive playground

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Children United Southwest Oklahoma is hosting a warehouse sale all weekend long to raise money for an all inclusive playground.
Children United will still be taking donated items all weekend long while the sale is going on.
They currently have boxes full of books, pictures, furniture, and workout equipment. One organizer said there are thousands of families in both Lawton and Fort Sill with children that have special needs.
He wants to make sure they have a place to play designed for them.
“I’d love to meet the members of the community so I can talk with them an the families that are affected. I’d love to meet with them too and talk with them so I can actually show them and speak with them about the equipment that we will have specially for their children," said Joe Chesko.
He said the inclusive playground will be put in Elmer Thomas Park.
The warehouse sale will be at 1514 NW Lawton Avenue. It starts Friday from 5-7 p.m. and will last until Sunday.
